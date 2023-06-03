Fans cheer as the Coachella Valley Firebird took the W in Game 5 of the WCF Series

Local fans have been cheering on their team at a watch party happening at Spotlight 29 casino in Coachella.

The Firebirds merch lines filled up as locals purchased hats, shirts, key chains, and more.

The Spotlight 29 Casino party is known for the special appearances of Fuego and the buttery popcorn. Each fan receives a raffle ticket to win Firebird prizes. Firebird staff raffled off a signed hat and signed pucks.

"They're awesome," " says Palm Desert Resident Jennie Culver. "I love them, and it's my first time being a Firebird fan."

"It's an incredible thing they brought this team to our valley, and it's just brought a lot of the valley together," says a Yucca Valley resident, Dan Letourneau.

Fans are excited to have made it this far in the team's inaugural season.

