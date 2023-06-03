    Mayor Grace Garner proclaims June 3, 2023, “Beverly Johnson Day” in the city of Palm Springs 

Mayor Grace Garner has proclaimed June 3, 2023, “Beverly Johnson Day” in the city of Palm Springs.

Beverly Johnson is not only a supermodel and philanthropist but also lives right here in the valley.

The Palm Springs Women in Film and Television hosted Johnson's one woman show at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

It highlighted her life and historical moments in American fashion history.

Johnson says her life forever changed after she became the first black model on the cover of American Vogue in 1974.

She once told Larry King she was the top model in the world -- not just the top African American model in the world.

Her family, friends, and other community members were on hand tonight to celebrate her legacy. "She is an extraordinary person. She is a God fearing woman with a deep spirit, loves the community, and loves giving back," says Beverly Johnson's Fiance, Brian Maillian.

"Beverly is just such a trailblazer, of course, in her entire career, but she is a big philanthropist here in our city as well, and is always making sure to promote women in the arts, and that is something we really appreciate," says the Mayor of Palm Springs, Grace Garner.

Mayor Grace Garner says Johnson broke the glass ceiling for african american women in the modeling industry.