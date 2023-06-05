More money needed to complete Homeless Navigation Center project in Palm Springs

The development team for the Homeless Navigation Center is requesting more money from the City of Palm Springs and Riverside County to offset construction costs and add services to the already more than $28 million dollar project.

The site of the project is on McCarthy Road. Bids for the construction of the center were received in May and were higher than the original budget. Work on the center is scheduled to start in July with facilities being completed by February 2024.

Because of higher-than-expected construction costs, the development team said it is now proposing to help reduce costs by redesigning and repurposing Building 24 and Building 8 by using existing office space in Building C.

Related Story: Palm Springs City Council approves additional $3M for homeless navigation center

The team is also proposing to now use Building 8 as an Early Entry Facility to house people waiting to be placed into the independent living modular units.

The request being discussed at today's city council meeting includes the allocation of $5,000,000 from the Fiscal Year 2024 General Fund Budget.

Riverside County is already increasing its contribution by $3,000,000 to help with the additional construction costs.

The city council meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at Palm Springs City Hall.