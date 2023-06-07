A healthy breakfast during the summer months

Desert Care Network kicked off its annual Cereal Drive this week to help FIND Food Bank provide breakfast to families during the summer months while kids are out of school.

The cereal drive started on Monday and runs until Monday, June 12. There are three participating locations including Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio, and Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree.

The donations are going to be given to FIND Food Bank which will then be handed out to families during the mobile food markets.

According to FIND Food Bank, about 86% of public school students in the Coachella Valley qualify for free and reduced meals. The summer months are when kids miss out the most on meals.

You can also donate money to help the food bank purchase perishable breakfast items.