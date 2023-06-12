A Cybersecurity Camp for children called Code on the Road is underway in the Valley
Code on the Road is a week long program that provides an introduction to Cybersecurity to middle and high school students for free.
The program consists of six sessions in various parts of the valley.
Standard Session
Monday, June 12th - Friday, June 16th
- COD Palm Springs Campus from 9 am - 1 pm
Monday, June 26th - Friday, June 30th
- COD Desert Hot Springs Campus from 9 am - 1 pm
Monday, July 10th - Friday, July 14th
- Toro Canyon Middle School from 9 am - 1 pm
Monday, July 17th - Friday, July 21st
- Desert Mirage High School from 9 am - 1 pm
Monday, July 24th - Friday, July 28th (FULL)
- COD Palm Desert Campus from 9 am - 1 pm
Advanced Session
Monday, July 31st - Friday, August 4th
- COD Indio Campus from 9 am - 1 pm
Students from the valley will learn "how to defend a computer system from a simulated cyberattack", says College of the Desert Professor Felix Marheunda Donate.
The instructors are a mix of students from C.O.D and staff.