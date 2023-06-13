Riverside County to reignite firework awareness campaign

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors is expected to approve over $200,000 for a summerlong public awareness campaign on the dangers of illegal fireworks.

The campaign will discuss any penalties for the illegal use of fireworks as the Fourth of July nears.

Right now, people can be fined between $1,000 to $5,000 if caught lighting fireworks. People who knowingly allow someone to light fireworks on their property can also be penalized.

In Coachella, Desert Hot Springs, and Indio people are allowed to ignite fireworks considered "safe and sane." Devices like sparklers, snappers, and fountains fall under this category which is usually sold at firework stands in these cities.

The PSAs will be displayed over the radio, social media, newspapers, and digital billboards through August.

The campaign funds will also go towards messaging on fentanyl use, a rising problem in Riverside County.

A meeting Tuesday morning will determine if the campaign will be funded.