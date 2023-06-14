Pride Month Spotlight: Behavioral Health Services at “The Center”

The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert is reporting a rise in people seeking its behavioral services as tensions against LGBTQ+ communities heighten in certain areas across the country.

Dr. Sean Ferri, the Senior Manager of Clinical Support at The Center said its behavioral health clinic sees nearly 105 patients a month.

Just last month the wait list for therapy services was four months out. It has decreased since then after The Center hired more clinicians.

Since the pandemic, the number of people seeking help has gradually increased. Recently because of the hate LGBTQ+ communities have seen.

“I think a lot of our clients feel that they are being pushed back into the closet. They’re afraid to travel, they’re afraid to go to different states," Dr. Ferri explained. "So we’re seeing a lot of that and we’re seeing a lot of people seeking support.”

The conversations behind closed doors aren't easy ones according to Dr. Ferri. “It’s difficult to provide support for that because as members of the community ourselves, we’re also feeling the impact. So it can be a really difficult conversation to have with our clients but it’s necessary," he said.

Still, the support, advocacy, and help towards members of the LGBTQ+ community and their loved ones will continue. Anyone who needs someone to talk to is urged to call The Center and make an appointment for group or individual therapy.

The phone number is (760) 416-7790 extension 3.

Group therapy is free for people who need it, individual therapy is based on a sliding scale model depending on a patient's income.

Dr. Ferri said however they never want finances to stand in the way of someone getting help.

There is also Cognitive Behavioral Therapy offered free of charge for people over 60 years old who are suffering from depression.

More information on services offered at The Center can be found on its website.