CVAG launches N Indian Canyon Bridge for community input

The Coachella Valley Association of Governments (CVAG) has launched a survey for community input on the proposed N Indian Canyon Bridge.

Artist rendering of potential bridge structure along Indian Canyon Drive courtesy Michael Baker International

The survey comes as CVAG applies for a $50 million grant to address local road closures due to blows and and flooding, which has become a regular issue for drivers in recent years.

Last year, I-Team investigator Jeff Stahl took an in-depth look at CVAG's plans to build short bridges and culverts through the Whitewater Wash on Indian Canyon Drive along with two other major roadway connectors.

CVAG officials said if the organization is awarded the grant, it would be used to develop bridges with arched culverts to span the areas that pool with sand and water. The proposed bridge would be designed with arch culverts that allow sand to circulate and would elevate vehicles above flood zones.

Cars and trucks were buried in sand and mud during this flood on Varner Road near Edom Hill and Date Palm Drive in Feb. 2019.

Additionally, officials said the proposed bridge would also include walking and bike paths, and solar powered shade structures along the entire corridor, supporting greater regional active transportation.

CVAG is looking for the community's input on travel patterns in the area and amenities to make the route safer and easier to travel for all residents of Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs.

"Your input will help demonstrate the need for these improvements and will be incorporated in the grant," reads an announcement by CVAG.

Each entry will have a chance to win a $50 gas card!

Para acceder en español, haga clic aquí

Click on this link to take the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/68HQZSN.