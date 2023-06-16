Skip to Content
Palm Desert Aquatic Center kicks off the summer movie series

The Palm Desert Aquatic Center is starting its Dive-In Movie Series on Friday, with different movies on the line-up each month.

Here is a movie schedule for the coming months:

  • June 16 - Puss in Boots - The Last Wish
  • July 14 - Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • August 11 - Surf's Up
  • September 2 - The Super Mario Bros. Movie

During the movies, select pool areas will be open. The slides will be open from 7:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will also be food trucks.

Those attending are encouraged to bring towels for the grass area. No outside chairs, furniture, food, or beverages are allowed.

Tickets cost $5 per person, and children under 2 years old are free. The gates for the movie series open at 7:30 p.m. with the movie starting at sundown.

