Shortfest returns with over 200 films on the lineup

Shortfest is back next week, bringing hundreds of filmmakers from across the world to showcase their work on the Palm Springs Cultural Center screen.

The festival is happening from June 20 to June 26. You can buy individual film tickets or passes to attend all week.

This year there are about 299 films.

Festival representatives said, "The festival will screen 50 curated programs showcasing 299 films including 53 World Premiers, 10 International Premiers, 33 North American Premiers, and 18 U.S. Premiers. Additionally, the Shortfest Forum will also take place June 23-25 bringing together festival filmmakers, prominent industry representatives, and others for a series of panels, roundtables, and meetings covering a wide range of emerging trends and new practices in the global film community."

You can find a lineup of the film on the Palm Springs Shortfest website.