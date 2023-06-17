Brainstorming ideas for Father’s Day in the Coachella Valley

People are adding the finishing touches to their gifts for Father's Day.

Father's Day is a day to honor the influential men in their lives. According to the National Retail Federation, consumers will collectively spend a record-high $22.9 billion to celebrate Father's Day this year.

Father's Day is Sunday, June 18th.

Visit Greater Palm Springs created a list of things you can do with Dad.

BMW Performance Center in Thermal Breweries and Taprooms Dining Experiences Tee Up with Dad Gaming at the Casino and Dine GIFTS, GIFTS, GIFTS

The list highlights the thrill seeking dad who might like to hit the speedway at the BMW Performance Center in Thermal or the Golfing Dad that will enjoy a peaceful day on the greens. You can choose from many restaurants in the valley for a bright and early brunch or a decadent dining experience in the evening. To name a few: Tommy Bahamas, Porta Via Restaurant, or Ristorante Mamma Gina. For the pizza loving Father, Kitchen 86 and California Pizza Kitchen are the place to be. Eddie V's has great takeout, according to VGPS.

The Palm Springs Air Museum will allow fathers free entry with one paying adult. Make sure Dad is not coming alone so he can get in free. Sunday, June 18th, 10 am - 5 pm.

According to the National Retail Federation, special outings, clothes, gift cards, and electronics are the top gifts for dads.