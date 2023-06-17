Skip to Content
Juneteenth kickoff celebration in the valley hosted by the Palm Springs Black History Committee

KESQ
By
Published 12:36 PM

The Palm Springs Black History Committee will host its 4th annual Juneteenth celebration this Saturday, June 17, at 5 pm at the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Center.

This year's Juneteenth event will be full of educational fun, cultural activities, food, and live entertainment produced by local and outside organizations. 

In 2020, President Joe Biden declared June 19—a national holiday commemorating enslaved people's emancipation in 1865.

The committee hopes everyone in the valley will come out to this event and explore Black culture, past, present, and future.

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022. Learn more about Miyoshi here.

