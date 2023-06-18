Firebirds Fans wait for hours to welcome the Firebirds home after a 3 game losing streak

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are Back in the valley after a three game losing streak to the Hersey Bears. The goalie of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, Joey Daccord says Hersey had their fans out there, and he is excited to be back to a full rink supporting them again.

The landed Sunday afternoon in Palm Springs and were met with fans cheering them on.

Fans were chanting "Go Firebirds" and "They believe," anticipating Game 6, Monday, June 19th at 7 pm.