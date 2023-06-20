Palm Springs International Shortfest returns for 29th year

The annual Palm Springs International Shortfest is kicking off Tuesday, bringing about 299 films to the screen of the Palm Springs Cultural Center all week long.

The festival is from June 20 to June 26. It will screen 50 curated programs showcasing hundreds of films including 53 World Premiers, 10 International Premieres, 33 North American Premieres, and 18 United States Premieres.

There will be a forum on June 23 to June 25 that will host roundtables and meetings that cover emerging trends and new practices when it comes to filmmaking.

You can buy passes to attend all week long or individual screening tickets.

A full list of films can be found on the Shortfest website.