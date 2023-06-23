Betty Ford Center sharing tips on identifying alcohol abuse and disorders

Americans are drinking as much alcohol now as in the civil war days.

This observation is made by the looking at National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism surveillance report that shows the average American consumed 2.51 gallons of ethanol — the alcohol found in wine, beer, and spirits, compared with 2.53 gallons in 1860, the brink of the Civil War.

This claim is alarming to a local rehabilitation center in the valley.

The institute defines a "Standard drink" as 0.6 fluid ounces of ethanol. They say Americans 14 and older consume about 535.5 standard drinks on average in a year.

Ways to identify if you may have an alcohol use disorder

