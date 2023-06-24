The 29th Palm Springs ShortFest is underway

You can go to the Palm Springs International Film Society Short Festival to beat the heat this warm weekend.

The 29th annual Palm Springs Short Fest is on its fifth day at the palm springs cultural center. Festival organizers say the goal is to play high quality shorts from around the world. It gives filmmakers a chance to grow their audience and their careers. Attendees can watch films and go to panel discussions with the film crew.

The seven day festival expects thousands of people to visit the desert. Organizers say the festival has grown more sophisticated over the years.

"If you get selected into Palm Springs short fest, it's a big deal," says animator, director, and producer of the short film Mushka, Andreas Deja. "So when we got selected, we pop the champagne, and we're happy to share our film with kids and audiences.

"Being able like to share that with other people and talking to other filmmakers, It's really exciting," says filmmaker of Toni, Sanjin Malesevic.

Twenty-five thousand dollars worth of prizes and about thirty awards will be given to filmmakers this weekend.

Five of the awards are Oscar qualifying. The award ceremony will be held Sunday, June 25th, starting at 10 am.

Camelot Theatre (Palm Springs Cultural Center)

2100 E Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Tickets are still on sale. You can purchase them at the Cultural Center or online.