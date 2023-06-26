FIND Food Bank’s partnerships with corporations help keep things running

On Friday, FIND Food Bank received a $20,000 check from Amazon to help with programs that help feed people in the Coachella Valley.

Amazon employees from the Beaumont Center showed up in orange shirts ready to volunteer at the food bank.

“Coachella Valley, Inland Empire, and Riverside County, this is our home. Our employees live here, they play here, they raise their children here," said David Amberoz, the Amazon Senior Manager of Community Engagement. "We’re a community member and it’s important for us to show up that way.”

Amazon often has workers volunteer while also providing donations to help fight hunger in the Coachella Valley.

One of the programs that help about 200 food bank clients is the Senior Feeding Program. This program distributes food to homebound clients.

Debbie Espinosa, the food bank's President and CEO said their partnerships with large corporations like Amazon are instrumental in its operations.

“They’re a testament to corporate social responsibility," she explained. "When you have partnerships between nonprofits such as FIND food bank and Amazon we can see the amazing things that can happen to help those in the community.”