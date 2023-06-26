Skip to Content
News

School districts are coming together to bring better tasting foods to valley schools

KESQ
By
today at 11:26 AM
Published 11:25 AM

Culinary Arts students at La Quinta High are producing new recipes for school breakfast and lunch at the A Recipe Development Event.

A Chef decided to host the event in order to provide students with a better menu when they eat breakfast and lunch at school. Students are not only preparing different recipes, but they are also taste testing the recipes that their peers will eat this upcoming school year. It is not a complete revamp of the menu; they are adding to meals.

Tune in at 5 pm and 6 pm to KESQ News Channel 3 to hear from students and the chef that are changing the way students will enjoy school meals starting this fall.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022. Learn more about Miyoshi here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content