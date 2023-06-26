School districts are coming together to bring better tasting foods to valley schools

Culinary Arts students at La Quinta High are producing new recipes for school breakfast and lunch at the A Recipe Development Event.

A Chef decided to host the event in order to provide students with a better menu when they eat breakfast and lunch at school. Students are not only preparing different recipes, but they are also taste testing the recipes that their peers will eat this upcoming school year. It is not a complete revamp of the menu; they are adding to meals.

