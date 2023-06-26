Vacant positions in the Education field looking to be filled

Coachella Valley school districts are hoping to fill in many of their vacant positions ahead of the 2023-2024 school year by hosting job fairs this week.

On Monday, June 26, Coachella Valley Unified School District is hosting a job fair.

3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Coachella Valley Unified School District - District Office

87-225 Church Street in Thermal, CA

Some of the positions the district is looking to fill include teaching positions, nurses, bus drivers, campus aides, kitchen workers, and more.

A $10,000 hiring incentive is being offered for credentialed teachers for math, biology, chemistry, physics, science, English/ELD, nursing, special education M/M and M/S, or speech.

Same-day interviews will be available.

On Wednesday Palm Springs Unified School District will be hosting a job fair. This is part of a series of recruitment events planned for the summer.

June 28 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

July 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Both job fairs will be at the district's office at 150 District Center Drive in Palm Springs.

Jobs are currently available for campus safety, clerical staff, custodial staff, nutrition services, and paraprofessionals.

Desert Sands Unified School District also have open positions available. You can find a list of job openings on the district's website.