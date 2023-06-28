Queer and Trans Closet helps people feel their most authentic selves

The Center Coachella is offering a resource to the LGBTQ+ community that gives them a place to get clothing items for free.

It's called the Queer and Trans Closet which is inside of The Center Coachella.

Jasper Price, the trans programming manager said this resource makes expressing yourself easy. The idea was started because of a need to provide an affirming and open space that makes people feel their most authentic selves.

“I do think that the climate is a little charged and so I think any opportunity to create a positive environment for folks where they know that they’re seen and that they’re held in a safe space really is the goal here," Price explained.

The Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. People can also make an appointment for a private experience.

The closet offers a variety of items from shoes, shirts, sweaters, and jackets.