Locals respond to the Supreme Courts decision to no longer use race conscious admissions in higher education

The Supreme Court on Thursday decided that universities and colleges could no longer use a form of race conscious admissions; this decision goes against the push for affirmative action.

The 6-3 decision forces higher education institutions to seek new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

Nine states have banned using race in admissions policies at public colleges and universities before the Supreme Court decision: California, Oklahoma, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, Arizona, New Hampshire, Idaho, and Washington.

Affirmative Action:

In the context of higher education, affirmative action typically refers to admissions policies aimed at increasing the number of Black, Hispanic and other minority students on campus.

Tune in at KESQ News Channel 3 at 5 pm and 6 pm and hear from students and education professionals in the valley on how this will impact local students.