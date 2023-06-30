As the heat increases, unhoused people are seeking shelter in the Coachella Valley

With an extreme heat warning issued for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, many individuals without homes are left to seek shelter from the elements.

An emergency shelter in Palm Springs on Arenas and El Cielo provides 20 beds for unhoused people. The shelter resource is first come, first serve. People who utilize the service must be at the location by 8 am (daily) to secure a spot.

225 El Cielo Rd

Palm Springs, CA 92262

A significant requirement is to get here early, and everyone must shower. There are showers at the site.

"Once they are in the shelter, we do feed them dinner; we have showers available, we pass out, we lay off some cars, they get linen, and then in the morning, we do feed them breakfast as well," says the director of programs and operations, Alejandra Diaz.

If you want to cool off, there are Cooling Centers in various parts of the valley.