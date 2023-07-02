A local actor speaks out as the Screen Actors Guild is at risk of going on strike

A local actor speaks out tonight as the screen actors guild is at risk of going on strike, which could possibly impact the creation of your favorite shows and movies.

To be clear, the Screen Actors Guild, also known as SAG, is not on strike, unlike the Writers Guild of America.

Sag is working on negotiations with the alliance of motion picture and television producers.

Danielle Kennedy has been in the television and film industry for over 20 years.

She says SAG listed a number of demands to the alliance: Including benefit plans, member protections, living wages, unregulated use of artificial intelligence, and demands for self taped auditions.

Kennedy is hopeful but says if there is a strike, it affects everyone.

"The problem is when you strike, it not only affects us actors, or writers or directors, it affects managers, agents, dry cleaners, catering companies," says an actor, Danielle Kennedy. "The list goes on every imaginable business is involved when we don't work. It's like the domino effect."

This could be the first dual sag and writers guild strike since 1960. SAG represents over one hundred sixty thousand actors. They have agreed to extend their contracts until July 12th with The Alliance to allow more time for negotiations.