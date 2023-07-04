Fire burns 10 acres in Banning

A vegetation fire has burned 10 acres in Banning Tuesday night.

The fire was first reported at around 9:08 p.m. on 8th Street and Indian School Road. The fire quickly grew to five acres by 9:40 p.m.

As of 10:15 p.m., the fire was at 10 acres.

There was no word on a possible cause of the blaze. Cal Fire confirmed it is burning at a slow rate of spread.

There is no word on injuries as of 9:45 p.m. No evacuation orders have been issued at this time.

This is the second major fire burning in the Banning-Beaumont area. A vegetation fire in Beaumont has burned seven acres as of 10:17 p.m.

