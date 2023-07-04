One dead, three injured after plane crash in western Riverside County

One person was killed and three others were injured after a plane crash in French Valley.

According to Cal Fire, the crash was reported at around 2:01 p.m. in the 37000 block of Industry

Way.

Cal Fire's map of the incident shows it happened right next to the French Valley Airport.

The agency reported several people were trapped inside the plane. Cal Fire later confirmed one person died at the scene.

Three people were transported to the hospital by ground ambulance, one with minor, one with moderate and one with serious injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the NTSB and FAA.

