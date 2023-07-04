Skip to Content
News

One dead, three injured after plane crash in western Riverside County

KESQ
By
today at 3:01 PM
Published 2:46 PM

One person was killed and three others were injured after a plane crash in French Valley.

According to Cal Fire, the crash was reported at around 2:01 p.m. in the 37000 block of Industry
Way.

Cal Fire's map of the incident shows it happened right next to the French Valley Airport.

The agency reported several people were trapped inside the plane. Cal Fire later confirmed one person died at the scene.

Three people were transported to the hospital by ground ambulance, one with minor, one with moderate and one with serious injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the NTSB and FAA.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content