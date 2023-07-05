Allisha Gray scores 23 points to help the Dream beat the Sparks for second time in 3 days

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 23 points, Cheyenne Parker had 14 points and 11 rebounds and the Atlanta Dream beat the Los Angeles Sparks 90-79 on Wednesday night.

Atlanta jumped out to a 29-14 lead after the first quarter behind nine points from Rhyne Howard. The Dream shot 61% in the quarter and held Los Angeles to 6 of 19 (32%). The Dream were ahead 53-40 at the break.

Howard made her fifth 3-pointer for a 61-51 lead and the Dream lead by double figures the entire fourth quarter.

Howard, who was coming off a career-high 43 points in a 112-84 win over the Sparks on Sunday, finished with 15 points for Atlanta (8-8). The Dream play back-to-back games at Chicago starting on Friday.

Nneka Ogwumike had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Azura Stevens added 16 points and 12 rebounds for Los Angeles (7-11). Jordin Canada added 13 points with seven assists and rookie Zia Cooke scored 11.

