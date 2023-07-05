SigAlert closure issued for Highway 111 in Palm Springs

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert Wednesday morning for the southbound lanes of Highway 111 at Angel Canyon Trail due to an overturned big rig truck.

Drivers headed into Palm Springs were driving off the road's shoulder to squeeze around the overturned rig laying on its side.

The CHP said the crash happened at 6:36 a.m. closing down the southbound lanes.

The eastbound Highway 111 exit from Interstate 10 was closed to traffic with drivers detouring to Indian Canyon Drive to bypass the wreck.

The big truck's driver required medical attention but there was no immediate word on their condition.

The crash's cause was under investigation.

The road was expected to remain closed for several hours.

