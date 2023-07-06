Skip to Content
Fire burns home, palm trees in Palm Springs neighborhood

today at 10:01 PM
Published 7:43 PM

First responders are at the scene of a fire that has spread to a structure and palm trees in a Palm Springs neighborhood.

The fire was reported at around 7:00 p.m. in the area of Prescott Dr and W Hermosa Place.

Fire units arrived to the scene and reported locating a fully involved stucture on the property with multiple palm trees on fire and several other residential exposures.

The fire spread to multiple Palm trees of neighboring properties and a residence. One bystander was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities confirmed the fire is now out and under investigation.

Jesus Reyes

