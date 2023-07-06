Palm Springs to swear in Westminster winner as its first-ever ‘Canine Mayor’

The city of Palm Springs will swear in world-famous Palm Springs pooch Buddy Holly as its first-ever "Canine Mayor."

Buddy is a six-year-old petit basset griffon from Palm Springs who won the prestigious “Best in Show” honor at this year’s 147th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Buddy is the first of his breed to ever win the prestigious award in the long history of competition.

Buddy and his owner/mom Janice Hayes will be on hand for a special swearing in ceremony taking place during the July 10 city council meeting. The City of Palm Springs and the Friends of the Palm Springs Animal Shelter will also present proclamations.

Hear from the owners/handlers of the local dog that won Best in Show at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

It's been quite a journey for Buddy. He was born in the United Kingdom and was shown there and in Ireland, and Australia before landing in the United States in November 2022. Buddy started his show career in the Coachella Valley.

He and and his owner/mom Janice Hayes then traveled to Portland, Oregon and throughout California, Arizona and Texas before finally making it to New York -- where little did they know that Buddy Holly would come home to retire in Palm Springs as the Westminster Kennel Club’s “Best in Show” winner!

WHAT ARE CANINE MAYOR DUTIES?

As “Canine Mayor” of Palm Springs, Buddy Holly looks forward to making many appearances around town as an ambassador for beautiful Palm Springs, California, while at the same time educating residents and visitors about his special breed – and along the way spreading smiles, laughter, and joy! Buddy and his mom Janice are excited to partner with the City of Palm Springs to attend ribbon-cuttings, Walk of Stars ceremonies – and a few surprises along the way!

This is the first canine mayor in Palm Springs' history, but it's not the only one around the area. The town of Idyllwild, south of Palm Springs, has famously had a dog mayor since 2012.