Skip to Content
News

Palm Springs swears in ‘Buddy Holly’ as first canine mayor

By
today at 10:26 PM
Published 7:43 PM

The City of Palm Springs welcomed its newest furry, four-legged member-- canine Mayor Buddy Holly!

"I hereby proclaim that you, Buddy Holly, are the canine mayor of Palm Springs."

With his paw raised, Palm Springs Mayor Grace Garner sweared in her canine counterpart on Monday.

The 6-year-old Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen is officially the first canine ambassador mayor for this city.

“We are very honored to be receiving this. And hopefully, we make everybody proud," said his owner Janice Hayes.

Buddy Holly has already been working hard building his resume, after winning the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club 'Best in Show' this year.

Bringing home the gold in May, to now adding another piece to the collection.

“Hereby presents Buddy Holly the key to the animal shelter.”

There was a round of applause from the audience, who showed their support for the politician pup.

“It’s great, we're proud of to be a dog friendly city and this is a big day for canines in Palm Springs," said Palm Springs resident Scott Connelly.

Buddy Holly will be taking part in several upcoming city events.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Lomibao

Samantha joined KESQ News Channel 3 in May 2021. Learn more about Samantha here here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content