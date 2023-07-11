Board approves $3.5M for sidewalks in Carver Tract community located between Indio & Coachella

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved an allocation of $3.5 million to build sidewalks in the unincorporated community of Carver Tract. The community, a "county island" located between Indio and Coachella, has about 200 homes.

According to Supervisor Manuel Perez' office, Carver Tract has lacked sidewalks ever since its development in the years right after World War II.

The item was brought to the board by Perez. The proposal allocates funds from the Fourth District's share of the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

The first phase of the Carver Tract sidewalk project kicked off last fall with the addition of the first sidewalks ever in the community’s history.

Perez's office said the county had already lined up funding for phase two of the sidewalks but funding for the third and final phase was still years out. With this funding, Riverside County can now build phase two and phase three together to complete all the sidewalks and drainage improvements.

“Carver Tract is an area that’s been unincorporated forever, an area that’s been neglected for a very long time,” said Supervisor Perez. “It’s not in the City of Coachella, it’s not in the City of Indio. Unfortunately, the youth and the families there have never had sidewalks or any lighting and we’re finally, through ARPA money, able to use that money for the right reasons to improve the quality of life for these individuals that deserve it, that deserved it, for generations. These are folks that are farmworkers, these are folks that are service workers, these are folks who deserve a better place to live and I think that’s our responsibility.”

The Riverside County Transportation Department is currently in the final design stage for the Carver Tract Sidewalk Safety Improvement Project Phase 2 and 3, which will be done as a single combined project now.

Construction is expected to start in spring 2024.