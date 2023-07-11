Two families displaced from Monte Azul Apartments in Indio due to fire

Two families were displaced early today after an apartment in Indio became fully involved in fire.

Fire crews responded at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday to the Monte Azul Apartments in the 82000 block of Dr. Carreon Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One apartment was fully involved in fire as firefighters arrived on the scene.

"(The) American Red Cross was requested to assist two apartment units with families displaced by the fire," fire officials wrote in a statement at 6:34 a.m. "The first unit has one adult and three children and the second unit has two adults."

By 8:30 a.m., the fire was contained to the center unit and there was smoke damage to five attached units, according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.