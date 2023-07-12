A new state educational tool is hoping to help during the summer months

California leaders launched a statewide educational tool on how to protect yourself and others when temperatures spike.

This $20 million dollar campaign is a resource that informs people how to be knowledgeable about extreme heat.

The website shows cooling centers for each county, has helpful tips on keeping yourself cool, and even a tool that shows if your specific zip code falls in an extreme heat risk.

There are still parts of the website that are not available but coming soon, like how to assess your heat risk.

In a statement about the state's extreme heat, Governor Gavin Newsom said, “The impacts of climate change have never been more clear – the hots continue to get hotter in our state and across the West putting millions of Californians at risk."

The website is going to be available until 2025.