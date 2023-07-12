Skip to Content
News

A new state educational tool is hoping to help during the summer months

?????????????????????????????????????????
mgn
?????????????????????????????????????????
By
New
Published 5:39 AM

California leaders launched a statewide educational tool on how to protect yourself and others when temperatures spike.

This $20 million dollar campaign is a resource that informs people how to be knowledgeable about extreme heat.

The website shows cooling centers for each county, has helpful tips on keeping yourself cool, and even a tool that shows if your specific zip code falls in an extreme heat risk.

There are still parts of the website that are not available but coming soon, like how to assess your heat risk.

In a statement about the state's extreme heat, Governor Gavin Newsom said, “The impacts of climate change have never been more clear – the hots continue to get hotter in our state and across the West putting millions of Californians at risk."

The website is going to be available until 2025.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez is a news reporter who joined the KESQ News Channel 3 team in June 2021. Learn more about Crystal here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content