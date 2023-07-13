32-year-old killed in crash with dump truck on SR-62 in Joshua Tree

A 32-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash along State Route 62 in Joshua Tree Thursday morning.

The crash was reported at around 8:55 a.m. on State Route 62, west of Rotary Way.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 2006 Honda Accord was traveling on the westbound lanes of SR-62 at a high rate of speed. The vehicle ended up on the dirt shoulder of the road. The driver of the Honda then steered left and lost control of the vehicle, eventually striking the left front of a Freightliner dump truck that was traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP confirmed. Authorities said the driver of the dump truck was not injured in the crash.

State Route 62 was completely closed for approximately 30 minutes and some traffic used dirt roads on both sides of the highway to travel around the scene.

For approximately one hour, the westbound right lane was open and utilized to allow traffic from both directions to travel through the area before lanes were open in both directions.

The crash remains under investigation.