City of Palm Desert has sights set on new passenger railway stop

As the Riverside County Transportation Commission plans to increase passenger rail service through the Coachella Valley, the City of Palm Desert is proposing one of the two new stops be in its city.

As part of the expansion of the passenger rail service, two new stations are being introduced in the Coachella Valley.

One of the new locations will be somewhere in the middle of the valley, and the second will be in either Coachella or Indio.

Palm Desert is one of the mid-valley cities proposing the station be at one of its locations. The city is proposing Monterey Avenue and Dinah Shore Drive or Cook Street and Gerald Ford.

Either location would make for a great stop according to the Palm Desert Director of Economic Development because of the city's amenities nearby.

An open house is being hosted by the City of Palm Desert to introduce its plans to the public about the railway. It will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Palm Desert iHub on Cook Street.