Cool off as the triple-digit temperatures roll in

With the hot weather here to stay, how are you staying cool?

As people plan to participate in one of the many outdoor activities happening this weekend it's important to listen to your body.

Some general symptoms of heat-related illnesses include heavy sweating, painful muscle cramps, extreme weakness, fatigue, nausea, and vomiting.

Identifying these warning signs as a heat-related illness can be life-saving.

If you plan to be outdoors in the triple-digit heat you're advised to drink plenty of water, wear cool and light-colored clothing, pack on the sunblock, and try to stay directly out of the sun as much as you can.

For those who plan on hitting the swimming pools, a good rule of thumb is to drink at least one glass or bottle of water every hour. It's also important for swimmers to hydrate before and after swimming also.

If you think you or someone near you is having a heat stroke, call 911 immediately.

These extreme signs include confusion, slurred speech, or unconsciousness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises how to identify and treat common heat-related illnesses.