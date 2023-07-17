Palm Springs International Film Society brings fundraising expert on board

The Palm Springs International Film Society welcomed Susan Sack as the new Business Development and Sponsorship Manager to help the organization with fundraising efforts.

Sack's first day on the job is Monday, July 17. She is described to have more than two decades of experience in the field.

Her role includes working with sponsors, partners, and donors and further developing the organization.

The festival's chairman, Nachhattar Chandi said he is thrilled to welcome her to the Palm Springs International Film Society, and can't wait to see what she accomplishes for the organization in the coming years.

In a statement, Sack's said, “I look forward to deploying my expertise in philanthropy with my lifelong devotion to the visual arts, supporting the society’s mission: to nurture and showcase the very best in innovative film-making and in so doing to strengthen cross-cultural connections. With our terrific staff, volunteers, and Board of Directors, I am confident that together we will inspire benefactors to give generously to our film festivals and our year-round educational programs.”

The 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival will be from January 4 to January 15. Festival passes and Film Award seats will go on sale on August 1, 2023.