A new study reveals California has some of the worst drivers in the country

A study conducted by Quote Wizard revealed overall California is the second-worst driving state in the nation.

The company said it used over six million car insurance quotes from drivers in some of the largest cities in the United States. The four factors used to determine the overall driver quality were speeding tickets, citations, accidents, and DUIs.

While no city in the Coachella Valley was closely identified, the city of Riverside and Los Angeles were two major cities nearby.

The City of Riverside ranked number three in worst driving, and Los Angeles ranked number 10.

In December 2022, AAA released a report that found unsafe driving behaviors on the rise across the country. The behaviors include speeding, running red lights, drowsy driving, and also driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

California Highway Patrol - Indio urges anyone on the road to practice safe driving. This includes driving at posted speed limits, following the three to four-second rule when driving behind another vehicle, and avoiding any distractions.