Skip to Content
News

Annual ‘Pack the Bus’ school supply drive helps benefit local students

kesq
By
Updated
today at 6:51 AM
Published 5:18 AM

SunLine Transit Agency's annual "Pack the Bus" school supply drive is Thursday, July 20, between 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the Walmart in Palm Desert off of Monterey Avenue and Dinah Shore Drive.

The proceeds for Pack the Bus will benefit children part of the local non-profit Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Desert.

Top-needed school supplies include backpacks, calculators, crayons, markers, colored pencils, erasers, folders, glue, highlighters, rulers, scissors, pencils, pencil cases, glue sticks, pens, Sharpies, tissue paper, three-ring binders, composition books, and notebook paper.

All donations should be new or unused.

Last year SunLine Transit Agency was able to donate a total of 700 backpacks filled with school supplies to local students. This year it hopes it can surpass that goal.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez is a news reporter who joined the KESQ News Channel 3 team in June 2021. Learn more about Crystal here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content