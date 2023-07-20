Annual ‘Pack the Bus’ school supply drive helps benefit local students

SunLine Transit Agency's annual "Pack the Bus" school supply drive is Thursday, July 20, between 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the Walmart in Palm Desert off of Monterey Avenue and Dinah Shore Drive.

The proceeds for Pack the Bus will benefit children part of the local non-profit Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Desert.

Top-needed school supplies include backpacks, calculators, crayons, markers, colored pencils, erasers, folders, glue, highlighters, rulers, scissors, pencils, pencil cases, glue sticks, pens, Sharpies, tissue paper, three-ring binders, composition books, and notebook paper.

All donations should be new or unused.

Last year SunLine Transit Agency was able to donate a total of 700 backpacks filled with school supplies to local students. This year it hopes it can surpass that goal.