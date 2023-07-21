A Tony Bennett birthday celebration in the valley turns into a tribute following his passing

Spotlight 29 presents Carmen Romano, who was planning to perform some of Tony Bennett's classics at a show on August 3rd to celebrate Bennett's birthday, which is now a tribute to his life and legacy after his passing.

"I'm hoping that this is going to have more of an impact than would have if he hadn't passed; like I said earlier, it's sad to do it on this occasion," says Tony Bennett entertainer Romano. "But I hope that I can bring back a little bit of the memories every time they hear; everybody has a different memory for different songs that he sang. So I hope we can get that across. And I think we will."

Spotlight Showroom

Doors Open at 2 pm

Show Time 3 pm

Free Show

Must be 21 or older