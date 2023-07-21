Bill Geddie, co-creator of ‘The View’ & desert resident, dead at 68

Bill Geddie, co-creator of "The View" and longtime producer for Barbara Walters died Friday at the age of 68.

Geddie died in his home in Rancho Mirage.

The legendary TV news producer's family told Variety that he died from coronary-related factors.

“He was a big deal in TV, but at home he was an even ‘bigger than life’ husband and dad,” his family said in a statement. “He had a genuine love for television and entertainment. He would try everything and did it well — screenwriting, recording podcasts, playing guitar and writing songs and loved a wide range of music from country to jazz.

News Channel 3's Karen Devine spoke with Geddie in 2014 when Walters retired.

“25 years working with Barbara, it has been absolutely amazing. I am the luckiest man on earth because I get to work with the best in the business for 25 years,” Geddie told Devine.

News Channel 3's Patrick Evans spoke with Geddie in January to discuss Walters following her death.

Over the course of his career, he earned numerous accolades including several Emmy awards. Like many valley residents, he enjoyed playing at the Mission Hills Country Club, where he was a member.