Food Truck Fridays roll into Indio

today at 6:28 AM
Food Truck Fridays is back again in Indio bringing a variety of flavors to one location.

The event is from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on the corner of Bliss Avenue and Towne Street.

You are advised to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Other foodie events happening around the Coachella Valley include the Southwest Food Festival in Indian Wells. From 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. food trucks will be in the parking lot of Southwest Church.

For those not wanting to be out in the heat, the Summer Eats Pass offers a variety of options for people to dine in participating restuarants.

You can enjoy special menu items at some of the restaurants. Don't forget to download the pass online and check in to the eateries. The pass is offering participants a chance to win a giftcard and each check-in will donate $1 to FIND Food Bank.

Crystal Jimenez

