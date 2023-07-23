Barbie mania hits Palm Springs; how the ‘Golf Capital of the World’ inspired the film’s iconic dream house

The 'Barbie' film has undoubtedly made its mark with impressive numbers at the box office this opening weekend.

It's 'pink mania' throughout the country and here in the Coachella Valley, but it hits a little closer to home.

Life in plastic, especially when inspired by Palm Springs, is nothing short of fantastic.

In an interview with Architectural Digest, one of the film's production designers, Sarah Greenwood comments on the film's dream house that was inspired Palm Springs midcentury modernism homes, including Richard Neutra's 1946 Kaufmann House.

“Everything about that era was spot-on,” says Greenwood to Architectural Digest.

It's safe to say, Palm Springs has captured the heart of the beloved Barbie throughout the decades and vise versa.

