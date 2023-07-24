Congressman Raul Ruiz urges veterans to apply for PACT Act benefits as important deadline approaches

Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz is urging veterans affected by toxic burn pits and other toxic substances during their service to apply for benefits from the PACT Act as the deadline nears.

President Biden signed the "Honoring Our Pact Act" into law last year. Ruiz helped write and pass the legislation. It was a years-long mission for the Congressman, who was inspired to do so after meeting Jennifer Kepner, a local Air Force medic exposed to toxic burn pits which caused her to develop pancreatic cancer. Kepner lost her battle with cancer in Oct. 2017 at the age of 39.

According to Ruiz's office, more than 25,000 veterans have already received the benefits they were owed.

Ruiz says if you're a veteran exposed to toxic burn pits while serving, submit your "Intent to File" claim by Aug. 9 to receive retroactive payment from Aug. 2022. If you apply after, your benefits will be backdated to the day you applied.

"As a vet, you risked your life for our country, and we owe you a debt of gratitude. Please don't miss this deadline to receive all the benefits you're owed," Ruiz said in a PSA.

To apply for Pact Act benefits, or to learn more, visit: www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/

If you have any additional questions about the PACT Act, you can also call the VA at 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711).

Congressman Ruiz will discuss PACT Act benefits and this looming deadline in an in-depth interview with Peter Daut today coming up at 4 p.m. on News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2.