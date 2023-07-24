Keeping your pet and yourself cool during the long hot summer days

Some people at a Palm Desert Dog Park Monday had the right idea of getting their pet out to exercise early before the sun starts blazing.

Whether it be for your pet or yourself, the best time of day to get daily exercise is in the early morning hours, or later in the day.

If you plan to be outside, pack the water, and sunscreen, and make sure to wear light, loose-fitting clothing to help bear the heat.

Across the Coachella Valley, there are cooling centers available for those who need a place with A/C. You can find a list of local cooling centers on Riverside County's website.

If you have a pet at home, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has a few tips to make sure they're safe from the heat.