Keeping your pet and yourself cool during the long hot summer days
Some people at a Palm Desert Dog Park Monday had the right idea of getting their pet out to exercise early before the sun starts blazing.
Whether it be for your pet or yourself, the best time of day to get daily exercise is in the early morning hours, or later in the day.
If you plan to be outside, pack the water, and sunscreen, and make sure to wear light, loose-fitting clothing to help bear the heat.
Across the Coachella Valley, there are cooling centers available for those who need a place with A/C. You can find a list of local cooling centers on Riverside County's website.
If you have a pet at home, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has a few tips to make sure they're safe from the heat.
- Give your pet plenty of fresh clean water.
- Make sure your pet has a shady place to get out of the sun.
- Keep your pet indoors if you can.
- Know overheating symptoms in your pet which include excessive panting, difficulty breathing, drooling, or mild weakness.
- Never leave your animals in a parked vehicle. It can lead to fatal heat stroke and is illegal in California.
- Don't let your dog walk on hot asphalt.