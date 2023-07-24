Local woman asks for help after pet dog attacked

Jyll Davidson of Desert Edge said her pet dog 'Lyla' was attacked by another dog about 2 weeks ago.

She says it happened at a mobile home park off Dillon Road and Langlois Road.

Davidson said a mid-sized dog escaped its enclosure and grabbed 'Lyla' who was riding on a golf cart. That is when Davidson said her partner worked to free 'Lyla' from the other dog's mouth.

'Lyla' was injured around her shoulder and neck.

Davidson said she took 'Lyla' to a local vet clinic for surgery and said 'Lyla' was in need of additional surgery, which would cost an extra $7,000.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help support 'Lyla'.

'Lyla' is 9 years old Chihuahua breed with a mix of Boston Terrier.