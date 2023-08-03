Palm Springs PD goes underneath a bridge that is a frequent hot spot for homeless people

A Palm Springs Police Officer takes his team under a bridge on Dinah Shore, where homeless people have set up shop. People were living underneath the bridge and even inside the bridge.

Their findings during an Operation Relentless Sun sweep were surprising. Some individuals had beds, microwaves, running electricity, and even a shower set up.

Operation Relentless Sun is to continue to do enforcement sweeps in the hot spot areas, to hold those accountable, who are refusing to obey the laws, and also to deter them from committing crimes, says the Palm Springs Police Department.

O.R.S. began in Febraury of 2023.

