PSUSD host its first staff welcome back meeting in person after three years

Published 8:32 AM

The interim superintendent Toniatiuh Signoret (Tony), says he is honored to host the first in person welcome back staff meeting after three years online.

There are two sessions on Monday:

  • 8 to 9:30 a.m. - elementary in the morning
  • 1 to 2:30 p.m. - secondary in afternoon

The Diversity and Racial Equity team at PSUSD presents to the entire PSUSD teachers and faculty the work they do to ensure an anti-racist and anti-discriminatory learning community for every student. Officials say the goal is to keep all students, staff, and families feeling included and respected.  

Location: Richards Center for the Arts, 2248 E. Ramon Road, Palm Springs   

Signoret took the time to introduce himself to the PSUSD community.

Tune in to KESQ News Channel 3 to hear directly from the interim superintendent about the goals and themes of this upcoming school year.

