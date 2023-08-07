PSUSD host its first staff welcome back meeting in person after three years
The interim superintendent Toniatiuh Signoret (Tony), says he is honored to host the first in person welcome back staff meeting after three years online.
There are two sessions on Monday:
- 8 to 9:30 a.m. - elementary in the morning
- 1 to 2:30 p.m. - secondary in afternoon
The Diversity and Racial Equity team at PSUSD presents to the entire PSUSD teachers and faculty the work they do to ensure an anti-racist and anti-discriminatory learning community for every student. Officials say the goal is to keep all students, staff, and families feeling included and respected.
Location: Richards Center for the Arts, 2248 E. Ramon Road, Palm Springs
Signoret took the time to introduce himself to the PSUSD community.
Tune in to KESQ News Channel 3 to hear directly from the interim superintendent about the goals and themes of this upcoming school year.