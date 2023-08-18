Law enforcement going to their city’s homeless hot spots to provide resources as we prepare for a tropical storm

As the entire Coachella Valley is gearing up for a wet weekend, the Cathedral City Police Department and the Palm Springs Police Departments are on their daily ride arounds to homeless camps near bridges and washes.

"I think there's a level of more of a safety concern because of the weather, and the flooding that's coming in, which provides a little kind of a little bit more of a kind of an emergency response in the notification for individuals," says Cathedral City Commander, Jon Enos. "And let them know that you know, there, they may be in danger, depending on where they're at. Typically, this time of year, we're trying to get people into a cooling center. So it's a little different this time of year dealing with a potential flood and then notifications. And so we try to emphasize that there are resources available for them to get some assistance if necessary, as opposed to typically the heat related issues."

Tune in at 10 pm ad 11 pm to see News Channel 3 take a ride along with law enforcement.