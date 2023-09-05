CA lawmakers to attempt floor vote on proposed fentanyl law

Republican lawmakers in the California Assembly will attempt to force a floor vote on Alexandra's Law on Tuesday, which would create penalties for fentanyl drug dealers.

Alexandra's Law is a proposed law named after Alexandra Capelouto, a 20-year-old woman from Temecula who died of fentanyl poisoning in 2019. This law was originally filed by a Republican in the Assembly and a Democrat in the Senate.

The proposed law has not made any progress in terms of being passed. The Republican's version has been blocked by the Assembly Public Safety Committee, and the Democrat's version was blocked twice by the Senate Public Safety Committee.

Parents and loved ones of family members who died because of the drug will join the Republican lawmakers on Tuesday. They are expected to file a proposed ballot initiative to crack down on Fentanyl dealers in California.

One of these parents will be Matt Capelouto, Alexandra Capelouto's father.

Just last week in Riverside County, for the first time a man was convicted in a first-of-its-kind fentanyl-related murder trial.

News Channel 3 reached out to Assemblymember Greg Wallis about what is happening at the capitol regarding Alexandra's Law, he responded in a statement saying:

“Just last week, our own District Attorney Hestrin won a jury conviction for a fentanyl homicide. This week, I am going to the State Capitol to fight for ACA 12 - a critical measure that will empower us with an additional tool to ensure accountability for those who deliberately distribute lethal fentanyl. This situation is nothing short of a crisis, and our response must match its gravity.”